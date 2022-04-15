Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 386,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,404 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $32,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

BAH stock opened at $87.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.55. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $91.00. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAH shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.70.

In other news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $1,873,594.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Booz Allen Hamilton (Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.