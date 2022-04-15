Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,110,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,147 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.26% of Howmet Aerospace worth $35,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 21.9% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on HWM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

NYSE HWM opened at $35.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 60.14 and a beta of 1.66. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.41 and a 1 year high of $37.66.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

