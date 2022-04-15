Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 97.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 136,113 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.33% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $29,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,649,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,414,000 after buying an additional 235,937 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,499,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,001,000 after purchasing an additional 219,980 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,881,000. Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $11,089,000. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,490,000 after purchasing an additional 73,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA JNK opened at $99.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.99. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $99.14 and a twelve month high of $110.14.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

