Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,276,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79,199 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $35,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $28.17 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $30.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Corporate Office Properties Trust ( NYSE:OFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $185.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.76%.

In related news, Director C Taylor Pickett bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.97 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $67,167.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

