NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 730,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,384 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $31,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 15.9% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,483,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $673,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,065 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 53.7% during the third quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,922,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,235 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,742,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 205.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 800,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,666,000 after acquiring an additional 537,787 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 324.7% during the third quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 486,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,859,000 after acquiring an additional 371,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy stock opened at $39.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.14. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.92.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.37. NRG Energy had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 64.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.68%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NRG. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

