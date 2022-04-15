Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $32.74 Million Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,944 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.22% of Nordson worth $32,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,869,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,305,000 after acquiring an additional 176,027 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Nordson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 865,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Nordson by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,180,000 after acquiring an additional 31,612 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Nordson by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 619,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,051,000 after acquiring an additional 101,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Nordson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NDSN shares. Loop Capital began coverage on Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.40.

NDSN opened at $214.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.58. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $197.20 and a twelve month high of $272.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.96.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.09%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

