Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,716 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.29% of Fair Isaac worth $33,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,216,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,137,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,173,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,692.8% in the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,417,000 after purchasing an additional 62,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,862,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.20, for a total value of $220,992.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 13,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.34, for a total transaction of $7,005,365.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,148 shares of company stock valued at $12,804,921. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.
FICO stock opened at $413.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $473.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $432.97. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $342.89 and a 12 month high of $553.97. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.18.
Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.89 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 403.65%. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.
Fair Isaac Profile (Get Rating)
Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fair Isaac (FICO)
- 3 Undervalued Easter Eggs to Watch For This Earnings Season
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.