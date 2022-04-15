IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,510 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,364 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 2,118.2% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 8,052 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in IDACORP by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDA stock opened at $114.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.55. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.26 and a fifty-two week high of $118.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.83.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $335.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

IDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

IDACORP Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.