Fifth Third Bancorp Has $346,000 Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,051 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in PulteGroup by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its position in PulteGroup by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $42.21 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.61 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.09 and a 200-day moving average of $49.84.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.04%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

