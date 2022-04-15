Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $13,862,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $867,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $3,297,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $144.51 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $169.54. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -41.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.22 and its 200 day moving average is $112.18.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.12. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.03% and a negative net margin of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IRTC shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer raised iRhythm Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.07.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, Director Kevin M. King sold 6,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $904,146.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 2,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $320,865.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,983 shares of company stock worth $2,798,517. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

