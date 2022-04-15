Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) vs. QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK) Head-To-Head Analysis

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) and QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Dycom Industries and QualTek Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dycom Industries 0 0 6 0 3.00 QualTek Services 0 0 2 0 3.00

Dycom Industries presently has a consensus price target of $118.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.13%. QualTek Services has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 168.71%. Given QualTek Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe QualTek Services is more favorable than Dycom Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Dycom Industries and QualTek Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dycom Industries 1.55% 5.94% 2.13% QualTek Services N/A -921.32% -25.91%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.1% of Dycom Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of QualTek Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Dycom Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dycom Industries and QualTek Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dycom Industries $3.13 billion 0.90 $48.57 million $1.59 59.56 QualTek Services $612.24 million 0.06 -$110.43 million N/A N/A

Dycom Industries has higher revenue and earnings than QualTek Services.

Summary

Dycom Industries beats QualTek Services on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dycom Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc. provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers. It also provides tower construction, lines and antenna installation, foundation and equipment pad construction, and small cell site placement for wireless carriers, as well as equipment installation and material fabrication, and site testing services; and installs and maintains customer premise equipment, such as digital video recorders, set top boxes, and modems for cable system operators. In addition, the company offers construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities, and other customers; and underground facility locating services, such as locating telephone, cable television, power, water, sewer, and gas lines for various utility companies, including telecommunication providers. Dycom Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

QualTek Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

QualTek Services Inc. provides communications infrastructure services and renewables solutions to telecommunications and utilities industries in North America. The company operates through two segments, Telecom, and Renewables and Recovery Logistics. The Telecom segment performs site acquisition, engineering, project management, installation, testing, last mile installation, and maintenance solutions of communication infrastructure for telecommunication and cable providers, businesses, public venues, government facilities, and residential subscribers. The Renewables and Recovery Logistics segment offers fiber optic construction, maintenance, and repair services; continuity and disaster relief services to telecommunication and utility companies; and business-as-usual services, such as generator storage, and repair and cell maintenance services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

