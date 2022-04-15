Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BYND opened at $43.01 on Friday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.74 and a 1-year high of $160.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.01. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $100.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. Beyond Meat’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BYND shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.84.

In related news, Director Diane Carhart sold 5,048 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $218,073.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at $66,528. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

