Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,269 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Holley were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Holley in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holley in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Holley in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Holley in the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Holley in the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Holley from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Shares of NYSE HLLY opened at $13.50 on Friday. Holley Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.59 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Holley Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David S. Lobel sold 3,000,000 shares of Holley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $33,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Lobel sold 2,000,000 shares of Holley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $26,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

