BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BWA. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth about $42,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1,962.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BWA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BNP Paribas began coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.75.

In related news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BWA opened at $37.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.36%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

