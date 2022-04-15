Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 804,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 66,048 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of UGI worth $36,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UGI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

UGI opened at $35.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.84. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $33.04 and a 12 month high of $48.55.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. UGI had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.54%.

In other UGI news, Director Frank S. Hermance purchased 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,479,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

