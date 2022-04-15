Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 496 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,005,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,729,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,044,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 9.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,861 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.55.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $271.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.86. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $231.88 and a 1 year high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 28.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

