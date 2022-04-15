Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 6,909 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 85.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 1,027.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,680,000 after acquiring an additional 447,305 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 36.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 881,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,496,000 after acquiring an additional 234,494 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,233,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,508,000 after acquiring an additional 120,392 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the third quarter worth about $6,982,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 725.0% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 132,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,750,000 after acquiring an additional 116,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $57.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.94. Ameresco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $101.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $415.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.83 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 5.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameresco news, EVP Louis P. Maltezos sold 2,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $247,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $1,207,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,166. Insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Ameresco from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Ameresco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Ameresco from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

