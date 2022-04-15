Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 595.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $65.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.85. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44.

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $331.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 18.83%. Equities research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.16%.

CMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CL King raised their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

