Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 11.1% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 8.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.87, for a total transaction of $81,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $53,332.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,094 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,497. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $158.74 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $132.03 and a fifty-two week high of $252.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.55.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.75 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $270.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.90.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

