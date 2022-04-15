AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,386,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,616 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $37,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 665.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 251,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,590,000 after purchasing an additional 219,068 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 724,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,574,000 after acquiring an additional 402,477 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,776,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 117,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 46,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $18.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day moving average of $26.66. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.93 and a one year high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 621.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 107,412 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $1,945,231.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $752,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 354,070 shares of company stock worth $6,664,426. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $17.63.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

