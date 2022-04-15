Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 181.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 8,514 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 0.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 209,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,254,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 7.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KWR opened at $160.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.00. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $159.99 and a 1 year high of $276.60.

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.33). Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $447.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 24.52%.

A number of research analysts have commented on KWR shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $305.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

About Quaker Chemical (Get Rating)

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.