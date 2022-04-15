Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,118,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 489,447 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Cenovus Energy worth $38,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVE. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Botty Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.58.

Shares of NYSE:CVE opened at $17.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.74. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.41 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Cenovus Energy’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

