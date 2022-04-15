Fifth Third Bancorp Has $398,000 Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,677 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Baidu were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,610,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,092,576,000 after purchasing an additional 167,792 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 0.8% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,569,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,471,254,000 after purchasing an additional 73,849 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 42.9% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,424,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $372,837,000 after purchasing an additional 728,508 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 9.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,184,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $335,820,000 after purchasing an additional 180,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 100.7% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,008,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $308,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.28.

Baidu stock opened at $129.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.92. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.18 and a twelve month high of $222.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.22 and a 200-day moving average of $152.36.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

