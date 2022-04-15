Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,320,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 1.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,566,000 after purchasing an additional 29,177 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 4.6% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,084,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,989,000 after purchasing an additional 47,525 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 77.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 801,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,979,000 after buying an additional 348,668 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 150.4% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 685,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,298,000 after buying an additional 411,977 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.60.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $132.92 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.30 and a 52-week high of $159.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.61 and a 200 day moving average of $123.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.44 and a beta of 1.43.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $811.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.42 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 11.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

