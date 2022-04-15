Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 350 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DORM. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Dorman Products in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in Dorman Products in the third quarter worth $118,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 24.3% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 376.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DORM opened at $93.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.77. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.43 and a 12-month high of $122.96.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $398.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DORM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

