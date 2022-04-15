NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,571 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,606 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,539,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 450,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,710,000 after buying an additional 73,981 shares in the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $27,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $26.64 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.69 and a 52 week high of $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.41.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 297.43% and a net margin of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NLOK. StockNews.com upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

