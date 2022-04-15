Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in Insperity by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 41,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Insperity by 4.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Insperity by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Insperity by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Insperity by 3.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NSP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Insperity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

Shares of NSP opened at $100.65 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.82 and a fifty-two week high of $129.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.33). Insperity had a return on equity of 193.00% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.43%.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

