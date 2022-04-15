13,572 Shares in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTWO. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $718,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 346.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 23,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 18,535 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 71,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,460,000 after buying an additional 17,610 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter.

VTWO opened at $80.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.38 and a 200 day moving average of $86.33. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $75.80 and a fifty-two week high of $98.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%.

