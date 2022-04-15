Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,984 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Parsons were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Parsons by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,850,000 after purchasing an additional 233,479 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Parsons by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,221,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,058,000 after purchasing an additional 26,481 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parsons by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parsons by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000.

Get Parsons alerts:

Shares of PSN opened at $39.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.66. Parsons Co. has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $45.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 67.25, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Parsons had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $950.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Parsons in a report on Friday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Parsons from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Parsons from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Parsons in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Parsons currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

In other Parsons news, CFO George L. Ball bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.40 per share, with a total value of $1,336,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Company Profile (Get Rating)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.