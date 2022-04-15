National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Stock Position Raised by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Vision were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in National Vision by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management grew its position in National Vision by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in National Vision by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 28,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in National Vision by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in National Vision by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get National Vision alerts:

Shares of EYE opened at $42.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.92 and its 200-day moving average is $47.02. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $65.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. National Vision had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. National Vision’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EYE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

About National Vision (Get Rating)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.