National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Stock Position Raised by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Vision were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in National Vision by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management grew its position in National Vision by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in National Vision by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 28,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in National Vision by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in National Vision by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of EYE opened at $42.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.92 and its 200-day moving average is $47.02. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $65.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
EYE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.60.
National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.
