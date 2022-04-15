Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,741 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 257.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,741 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,880,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 27,669.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 520,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,251,000 after purchasing an additional 518,251 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 40.3% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,256,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,537,000 after purchasing an additional 360,740 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1,451.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 181,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,268,000 after purchasing an additional 170,177 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 262.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 166,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,062,000 after purchasing an additional 120,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $110.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.59. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $65.24 and a fifty-two week high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $190.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.54 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 441.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.62) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, CAO George C. Clark sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total value of $1,096,968.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BHVN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.27.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

