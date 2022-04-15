Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $38.42 Million Stock Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,201 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.24% of Ceridian HCM worth $38,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 125.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 31,159 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the third quarter valued at about $1,290,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 148,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the third quarter valued at about $208,000.

CDAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.55.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $60.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.89 and a 200 day moving average of $92.71. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.58 and a 12 month high of $130.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $282.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.98 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.15, for a total value of $493,716.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $76,550.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,254. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

