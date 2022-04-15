Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $38.16 Million Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,620,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 13,551 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $38,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 128,989 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TELUS by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,446 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in TELUS by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 439,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,645,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in TELUS by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 318,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,962,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TU. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities downgraded shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.55.

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $26.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.96. The company has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.29%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

