Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.12 Million Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,766,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,478 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,152,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,397,000 after purchasing an additional 484,961 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,065.9% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,021,000 after purchasing an additional 419,485 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,495,000 after purchasing an additional 364,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,456,000. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $63.79 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $60.39 and a 12-month high of $86.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.86 and its 200-day moving average is $73.66.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $995.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on A. O. Smith from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

In related news, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,239.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

