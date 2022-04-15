Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 259 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,634 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 27,945 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,086,000 after purchasing an additional 193,191 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 80,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after buying an additional 8,983 shares in the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GBCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th.

Shares of GBCI opened at $45.70 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.53 and a 12-month high of $63.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.69.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $221.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.89 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 11.15%. Glacier Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.36%.

In other news, Director David C. Boyles purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.09 per share, for a total transaction of $51,090.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Glacier Bancorp (Get Rating)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

