Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $37.81 Million Stock Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 1,145.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 588,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 541,640 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $37,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZI stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.15. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $222.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.70 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZI. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.05.

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 114,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $6,892,227.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 353,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $21,375,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,962,715 shares of company stock worth $165,201,930 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

