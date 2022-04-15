Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Stock Position Decreased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 175.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 16,040 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $967,000. Ararat Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 218,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,253,000 after purchasing an additional 99,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $668,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $77.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.47. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $351.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.12 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 20.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

In other news, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,331 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $100,237.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,798 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $138,859.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

