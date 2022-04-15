Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Eagle Bancorp worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,463,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,172,000 after purchasing an additional 80,195 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 2.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 80,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,627,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 26.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 17.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $54.14 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $63.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.47.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.12. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 43.64%. The business had revenue of $88.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.