Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 400 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,248 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 866.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 978.2% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 593 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 680 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

AKAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.55.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $456,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $210,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $4,843,886 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AKAM stock opened at $118.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.59. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.86 and a twelve month high of $122.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.53.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $905.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.