WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WSBC. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WesBanco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at $1,960,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at $2,826,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in WesBanco during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. 60.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WSBC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of WesBanco from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

In other news, Director Joseph R. Robinson purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.80 per share, with a total value of $104,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $41,398.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $33.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.96. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.21 and a 1 year high of $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. WesBanco had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $141.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.64%.

WesBanco Company Profile (Get Rating)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

