Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,095 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Monro worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Monro by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 11,781 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,790,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 131,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period.

Monro stock opened at $46.27 on Friday. Monro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.84 and a 12 month high of $72.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Monro had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.45%.

MNRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

In other Monro news, CEO Michael T. Broderick acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.85 per share, with a total value of $122,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monro Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

