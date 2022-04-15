Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,724 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Viasat were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 10.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,078,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $334,733,000 after purchasing an additional 554,089 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 19.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,623,487 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,408,000 after purchasing an additional 267,074 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 7.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 941,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,846,000 after purchasing an additional 67,892 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 640,080 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,250,000 after purchasing an additional 36,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 240.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,084 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,382,000 after purchasing an additional 317,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSAT stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. Viasat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $68.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.83 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $719.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.03 million. Viasat had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Viasat in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Viasat in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viasat presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

