Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $663,945,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,010,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $200,783,000 after buying an additional 9,501 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 776,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $192,783,000 after buying an additional 18,295 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 620,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $123,351,000 after buying an additional 393,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 494,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $98,296,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.57.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $244.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.28. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $171.33 and a 12-month high of $255.00.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

In other news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $1,467,132.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,080,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

