Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Affirm were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Affirm by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,458,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231,859 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Affirm by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,314,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530,698 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Affirm by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,423,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324,709 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,848,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,703,000. Institutional investors own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $3,175,974.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AFRM opened at $35.19 on Friday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $176.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.71 and a 200-day moving average of $89.38. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). Affirm had a negative net margin of 74.96% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Affirm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AFRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Affirm from $83.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $140.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.12.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

