AAR (NYSE:AIR) Sees Large Volume Increase

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 10,956 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 398,811 shares.The stock last traded at $50.40 and had previously closed at $50.23.

AIR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AAR from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.88.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.73 million. AAR had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David P. Storch sold 72,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $3,631,311.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 337,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,926,427.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher A. Jessup sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total transaction of $59,532.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 313,976 shares of company stock worth $14,954,853. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,638,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $220,071,000 after buying an additional 250,701 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in AAR by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,707,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,660,000 after purchasing an additional 157,906 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in AAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,186,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 784,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,638,000 after purchasing an additional 88,038 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 741,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,936,000 after purchasing an additional 26,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

About AAR (NYSE:AIR)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

