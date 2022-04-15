AAR (NYSE:AIR) Sees Large Volume Increase

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 10,956 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 398,811 shares.The stock last traded at $50.40 and had previously closed at $50.23.
AIR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AAR from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.88.
In other news, Director David P. Storch sold 72,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $3,631,311.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 337,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,926,427.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher A. Jessup sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total transaction of $59,532.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 313,976 shares of company stock worth $14,954,853. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,638,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $220,071,000 after buying an additional 250,701 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in AAR by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,707,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,660,000 after purchasing an additional 157,906 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in AAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,186,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 784,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,638,000 after purchasing an additional 88,038 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 741,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,936,000 after purchasing an additional 26,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.
About AAR (NYSE:AIR)
AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.
