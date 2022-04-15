Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Myriad Genetics worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 56,376 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,142,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 195.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 139,900 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

MYGN stock opened at $23.98 on Friday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.35 and a 1-year high of $36.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.11 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.18.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $160.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Myriad Genetics (Get Rating)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.