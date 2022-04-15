Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,724 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Viasat were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the third quarter worth $65,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Viasat by 25.1% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the third quarter worth $205,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the third quarter worth $215,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on VSAT shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Viasat in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Viasat in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Shares of VSAT stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. Viasat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $68.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 159.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.59.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). Viasat had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $719.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

