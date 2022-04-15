Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 352 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp grew its position in IQVIA by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $238.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.46. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.61 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IQVIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.61.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

