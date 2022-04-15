Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,982 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,408 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 178.8% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 10,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMFG opened at $6.10 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.90. The stock has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SMFG. Bank of America lowered Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

