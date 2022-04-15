Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,608 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Latham Group were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIM. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Latham Group by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Latham Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Latham Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Latham Group in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Latham Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. 22.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWIM stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.14. Latham Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $34.73.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SWIM shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Latham Group from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Latham Group from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Latham Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Latham Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Latham Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.78.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

